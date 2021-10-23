Elevated highway to be completed by May

Of the total distance of 2.71 km from Kazhakuttam, 1.6 km has been completed

The elevated highway at Kazhakuttam will be completed in May next year and opened to traffic, Minister for Public Works P. A. Muhamed Riyas has said.

Mr. Riyas, who visited Kazhakuttam to inspect the construction of the four-lane structure on Saturday, said 73% of the work is over. The elevated highway project extends over a total distance of 2.71 km from Kazhakutttam.

Of this, work on 1.6 km has been completed, according to Mr. Riyas. At present, work is progressing on fixing the pier caps and girders on the stretch from Kazhakuttam to Mission Hospital. Constructed at a cost of approximately ₹200 crore, the project also features three underpasses. Around 250 workers are currently involved in the construction, the Minister said.

The Public Works Department views the elevated highway project as a priority among the road projects in the State capital. The department hopes that it can be completed in a time-bound manner, the Minister said. Soon after the LDF Government came to power for a second term, the department had convened a meeting of the officials concerned and finalised a time-frame for completing the work. The National Highway Authority of India has also agreed to consider the request that meetings be held every month, the Minister said.

He added that he planned to meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking time-bound repairs on national highways.

The Minister also held a meeting attended by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, officials of the PWD, NHAI and Technopark and the local ward councillors.