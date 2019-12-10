Elevated exit bridge coming up at Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the High Power Committee for implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan have finalised the proposal for an elevated exit bridge, linking Malikappuram with the Chandranandan Road, in an effort to ease congestion at the holy hillock, especially during rush days of the annual pilgrim season.

TDB Chief Engineer G. Krishnakumar and Executive Engineer Ajithkumar told The Hindu that the proposed exit bridge was aimed at decongesting the core area of the holy hillock. Chennai-based master plan consultant Pithavadian and Partners has designed the 326-metre-long, 10-metre-wide steel structure.

According to the chief architect G. Mahesh, the proposed exit bridge will stand at a height of 36 metres above the Bailey Bridge linking Malikappuram and Chandranandan Road. The fly-over around the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa temple would be demolished and the pilgrims would be directed to the temple sopanam through the main entrance of the temple. After the holy darshan, they would be diverted through the fly-over leading to the Malikappuram temple.

A prasadom complex from where the pilgrims can purchase the Appam, Aravana and various other prasadoms would be constructed near the Malikappuram temple complex so that the pilgrims may take their return route through the proposed exit bridge, said Mr. Mahesh.

With the completion of the proposed exit bridge, pilgrims need not return to the Valiya Nadapandal and the Lower Tirumuttom for their return journey. This would not only decongest the Lower Tirumuttom and the Valiya Nadapandal but also help the pilgrims to have a smooth holy darshan avoiding a long wait, Mr. Mahesh said.

Mr. Mahesh said the idea was to regulate the pilgrim flow through 13 self-contained queue complexes on the Saramkuthy path leading to the Valiya Nadapandal and from there to the Lower Tirumuttom to ascend the holy 18-steps.

Mr. Krishnakumar said Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited, better known as KEL, had been given the contract to construct the proposed exit bridge at an estimated cost of ₹21 crore. The work on the proposed exit bridge in steel is expected to begin in January with a gestation period of 18 months, he said.

Mr. Mahesh said the exit bridge could also be utilised as an emergency evacuation route in case of an exigency.