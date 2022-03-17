Elephants turn unruly at Arattupuzha pooram

Two persons injured, some vehicles damaged

Two persons injured, some vehicles damaged

An elephant which was brought for the arat ritual at Mandarakadavu in connection with the Arattupuzha pooram, attacked a fellow elephant on Thursday morning.

People ran helter-skelter and two persons were injured as they fell down while running to safety. In between another elephant too turned unruly. A few vehicles were also damaged in the melee.

Koottiyezhunnellippu

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees attended Koottiyezhunnellippu, the most attractive function of the pooram. A total of 70 elephants , accompanied by by percussion ensembles, were paraded for the Koottiyezhunnellippu.

The Arattupuzha pooram, one of the important festivals of central Kerala is known as Deva Mela. Devotees believe that all gods and goddesses attend the festival. Thriprayar Tevar is the presiding deity of the pooram.