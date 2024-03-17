ADVERTISEMENT

Elephants sighted close to human inhabitations near Palode in Thiruvananthapuram

March 17, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Mankayam witnessed tense moments after a herd of elephants ventured close to the human inhabited area on March 17 (Sunday).

According to forest officials, a group of people spotted the herd approaching the Mankayam forest check post near Palode around 5.30 p.m. Soon, they alerted others in the locality and succeeded in chasing the elephants away. The herd included elephant calves.

The elephants are believed to have emerged from the forests to quench their thirst in the nearby stream.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife sightings have been recently reported from the hilly areas of the district including Palode. Local residents have raised complaints of wild animals including wild boars and bears ravaging forest fringe areas including Karimancode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US