Elephants sighted close to human inhabitations near Palode in Thiruvananthapuram

March 17, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The residents of Mankayam witnessed tense moments after a herd of elephants ventured close to the human inhabited area on March 17 (Sunday).

According to forest officials, a group of people spotted the herd approaching the Mankayam forest check post near Palode around 5.30 p.m. Soon, they alerted others in the locality and succeeded in chasing the elephants away. The herd included elephant calves.

The elephants are believed to have emerged from the forests to quench their thirst in the nearby stream.

Wildlife sightings have been recently reported from the hilly areas of the district including Palode. Local residents have raised complaints of wild animals including wild boars and bears ravaging forest fringe areas including Karimancode.