ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant wall to be constructed at Aralam: Speaker A.N. Shamseer

March 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KANNUR

Speaker meets victim’s family at Aralam

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a wild elephant trampled tribesman Raghu to death inside the Aralam farm on Saturday, Speaker A.N. Shamseer met the victim’s family and assured that everything will be done to construct an elephant wall in the area.

The Speaker assured that before the Assembly is convened on Monday, a meeting, attended by Ministers of Forest and Scheduled Tribes, will be organised to discuss the issue of construction of the elephant wall.

CPI(M) district committee members K. Sreedharan, K.V. Zakirhussain, panchayat president K.P. Rajesh and other public representatives were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US