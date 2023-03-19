HamberMenu
Elephant wall to be constructed at Aralam: Speaker A.N. Shamseer

Speaker meets victim’s family at Aralam

March 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a wild elephant trampled tribesman Raghu to death inside the Aralam farm on Saturday, Speaker A.N. Shamseer met the victim’s family and assured that everything will be done to construct an elephant wall in the area.

The Speaker assured that before the Assembly is convened on Monday, a meeting, attended by Ministers of Forest and Scheduled Tribes, will be organised to discuss the issue of construction of the elephant wall.

CPI(M) district committee members K. Sreedharan, K.V. Zakirhussain, panchayat president K.P. Rajesh and other public representatives were present.

