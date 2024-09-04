ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant wall at Aralam will be completed by March next year: Kelu

Published - September 04, 2024 01:04 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that the construction of elephant wall at Aralam will be completed by March next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the district-level review meeting of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Development department at the Kannur collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the urgency of addressing human-animal conflict in the region through the ‘Anamathil’ (elephant wall) project.

Mr. Kelu urged the Forest and Public Works departments, Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission, and the Aralam farm management to expedite necessary measures to ensure the timely completion of the project. He also instructed the Forest department to assess the feasibility of a hanging fencing project at the Aralam farm, which could further mitigate human-animal conflicts.

He also announced the creation of a State-level special committee to give administrative approval to projects in the SC and ST department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A committee of experts headed by the Collector will also be formed at the district level to give administrative approval for works up to ₹1 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US