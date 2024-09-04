Elephant wall at Aralam will be completed by March next year: Kelu

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that the construction of elephant wall at Aralam will be completed by March next year.

Speaking at the district-level review meeting of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Development department at the Kannur collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the urgency of addressing human-animal conflict in the region through the ‘Anamathil’ (elephant wall) project.

Mr. Kelu urged the Forest and Public Works departments, Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission, and the Aralam farm management to expedite necessary measures to ensure the timely completion of the project. He also instructed the Forest department to assess the feasibility of a hanging fencing project at the Aralam farm, which could further mitigate human-animal conflicts.

He also announced the creation of a State-level special committee to give administrative approval to projects in the SC and ST department.

A committee of experts headed by the Collector will also be formed at the district level to give administrative approval for works up to ₹1 crore.