ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant tusk smuggled from Karnataka seized in Kerala’s Wayanad district, six arrested

November 04, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Following a tip-off, a team from Kerala Forest department raided a hotel at Mananthavady where the accused stayed, following which the tusk was seized

The Hindu Bureau

Picture for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six persons were arrested and an elephant tusk weighing 5.5 kg and estimated to be worth about ₹1.5 crore was seized by Forest department officials at Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala on November 4 morning.

The arrested were identified as Raju, 52, of Gonikkoppal, Philip Mathew, 68, of Ponnampet, Gepp, 60 of Shettygiri in Karnataka and Sudheesh, 36, Justin Joseph, 24, and Yeldo, 30, of Vakery in Wayanad.

The first three accused, Raju, Philip Mathew and Gepp, brought the tusk from Karnataka for sale, and Sudheesh, Justin Joseph and Yeldo were the middlemen, Forest department sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, a team from the department raided a hotel at Mananthavady where the accused stayed, following which the tusk was seized. The accused were set to be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady on November 4 evening, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US