Elephant turns unruly on NH 544

April 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

An elephant turned unruly at Mudikkode on National Highway (NH) 544 on Saturday. Elephant Sreekrishnapuram Vijay, which created panic for a few hours, broke its tusk while trying to attack a lorry. Mahout of the elephant was trapped atop for a long time. Later, the elephant was brought under control. ADVERTISEMENT

