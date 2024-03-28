Elephant tramples tribal woman to death in Wayanad

March 28, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 30-year-old tribal woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Meppadi forest range under the South Wayanad Forest Division on Thursday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Mini, wife of Suresh of the Parappanpara Kattunayakka tribal settlement in the Mupainad grama panchayat limits in the district. Suresh suffered severe injuries in the attack.

The incident took place near their settlement, which is nearly 10 km from Vaduvanchal town in the district, on the Wayanad-Malappuram border, Forest department sources said.

The wild elephant attacked the couple while they were collecting honey from a tree.

The body of Mini was brought to Munderi, Nilambur, by Thursday afternoon and shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Suresh, who suffered severe injuries, was also carried to Nilambur. Both were carried in stretchers for several kilometres on foot by the forest staff and social volunteers.

They were brought to Munderi as it was closer from the spot of elephant attack. They were carried along the banks of the upstream Chaliyar in Pothukal panchayat.

Mini is the latest victim in a series of elephant attacks that took place in Wayanad in recent weeks.

Suresh was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

(with inputs from Malappuram Bureau)

