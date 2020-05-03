Kerala

Elephant tramples man to death

A 70-year-old migrant worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Anapplam near Mundakkolly inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kumaran, a native of Shivamogga in Karnataka. The incident took place on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu inter-State highway around 6 a.m. when Kumaran was going to the work site at Cheeral.

Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery, he succumbed to injuries, Forest Department sources said.

