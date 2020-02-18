Elephant tramples man to death

A 76-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kumizhy, a human settlement inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Chandran of Kozhippadathu at Kumizhy under the Muthanga forest range of the sanctuary. The jumbo attacked Chandran around 4.30 p.m. while he was returning home after visiting his son at Muthanga.

Though Chandran was rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Sulthan Bathery, he succumbed to injuries in the stomach, Forest Department sources said.