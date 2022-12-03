Elephant tramples man to death in Attappady

December 03, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The tusker that killed Lakshmanan at Sholayur, Attappady, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A man was trampled to death by a wild tusker at Sholayur in Attappady on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmanan, 46, from Oothukkuzhi hamlet. He was attacked by the elephant when he had come out of his house in the early morning.

The elephant stood by his body after trampling him. Lakshmanan died on the spot. Forest officials were called in to drive away the elephant. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Agali for a post-mortem examination.

Lakshmanan was the sixth victim of elephant attacks in Attappady within a year. Although the government has been offering compensation for the family of the victims, the increasing incidences of elephant attacks have created fear among the people of Attappady.

