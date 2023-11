November 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 58-year-old estate worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Elembilery near Meppadi under the South Wayanad Forest Division on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kunhavaran of Cholamala under the Meppadi grama panchayat limits.

The incident occurred around 7.30 a.m., said Forest department sources. The elephant attacked Kunhavaran while he was on his way to a private estate for work.