Elephant Thiruvambadi Kuttisankaran dies
Elephant Thiruvambadi Kuttisankaran died here on Thursday due to age-related illness. It was 68 years old.
The elephant was known for his big ears.
The elephant belonged to late Chittilappilly Davis, aka Ana Davis, an elephant lover in Thrissur. Kuttisankaran was a familiar presence at major poorams in the State, including Thrissur Pooram.
Though it was not offered to Thiruvambadi Devaswom, it was called Thiruvambadi Kuttisankaran. The elephant was handed over to the Forest department following the death of Davis. Kuttisankaran was brought from Uttar Pradesh in 1979.
