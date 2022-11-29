Elephant-themed exhibition ‘Aa Aana’ in Fort Kochi from December 1

November 29, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

KOCHI

‘Aa Aana’, a month-long exhibition will kick off on December 1 at CSI Hall near St. John De Britto School in Fort Kochi, as part of ‘Gajotsavam’, a programme to raise awareness on the conservation of the elephant.

Organised jointly by the Wildlife Trust of India and Whitley Fund for Nature and Cochin Collective, the event is being organised as part of the Cochin Carnival and will showcase how elephants are celebrated in art and culture and also presented in temple rituals.

Screening and discussions on films related to elephants too will be held. ‘Bala Gaja’, an event where students can create their own art pieces on elephants, is a highlight of the exhibition, said Cochin Carnival Society president and former Mayor K.J. Sohan, Wildlife Trust of India communication head Ananda Banerji, and ‘Aa Aana’ event advice committee member Bony Thomas, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The application for ‘Gajamithra’ media awards presented by the two agencies too has begun, in the print/online, television/documentary features, radio/podcasts and social media influencers award categories. Applicants must be from Kerala and aged 21 to 40 years. The award, judged by the panel consisting of authors Paul Zacharia, N.S. Madhavan, and elephant expert Dr. P.S. Easa, will be announced in April 2023.