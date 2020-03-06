Elephant runs amok on temple premises

An elephant that turned unruly created panic at Olari here on Friday morning. The elephant, Kalidasan, of the Olari Bhagavathi temple turned violent while mahouts were trying to tether it.

The mahout, who was atop the elephant, had a miraculous escape. The elephant tried to trample another mahout, who managed to escape by rolling away from it.

Panic

The elephant ran amok on the temple compound and uprooted trees, creating panic for around two hours. People were evacuated soon from the premises. The elephant squad, police and mahouts managed to control the animal after two hours with capture belt, rope, and chain.

As news spread, a huge crowd gathered in the temple’s vicinity to see the elephant. The police had to divert vehicular traffic.

The mahouts managed to prevent the elephant from running to the busy Olari junction nearby, thus averting a disaster. The animal had just completed its musth period.

An elephant, Ootoli Anandan, brought for the festival at the Bhagavathi temple, Peechi, also went unruly on Friday. The mahouts brought it to control later.