Elephant runs amok during temple festival at Kizhakkanchery in Palakkad

December 28, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
An elephant attacking another during a temple festival at Kizhakkanchery in Palakkad district on Wednesday.

An elephant attacking another during a temple festival at Kizhakkanchery in Palakkad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An elephant ran amok during a temple festival at Kizhakkanchery on Wednesday and destroyed several vehicles and the temple ceiling. One person was injured in the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning during the Niramala festival of Thiruvara Siva Temple, Kizhakkanchery. One of the three elephants, Puthur Devinandan, ran amok and started attacking the other two.

It damaged six motorcycles parked on the temple premises. Girish Kattussery, 35, who was on top of the elephant, was injured when he jumped off the pachyderm. He was admitted to EK Nayanar Hospital, Vadakkencherry.

People ran for safety as the elephant started attacking everything around it. It took about two hours for the mahouts to bring the elephant under control.

