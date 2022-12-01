Elephant runs amok during Ayyappan Vilakku in Palakkad

December 01, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

An elephant ran amok during Ayyappan Vilakku celebrations at Pulinkavil, near Sreekrishnapuram, in Palakkad district on Thursday. The elephant, named Kulakkadan Mahadevan, overturned a car and triggered tension for about two hours.

People ran for cover when the pachyderm turned hostile and started charging at the crowd. However, none was injured. The elephant was brought under control after two hours.

A wild elephant had attacked a crowd at Kottopadam, near Mannarkkad, a few days ago, injuring two persons. Pulikkal Hamza, 40, and Vattathodi Afsal, 30, were injured when the elephant charged at a crowd that was watching a bullock race.