Elephant runs amok, creates panic at Thrissur Pooram venue

An elephant that turned unruly created panic at the Thrissur Pooram venue on Tuesday morning. However, the animal was brought under control before it caused any damage.

Elephant Machad Kannan, which was paraded for Cheru pooram, ran amok when it reached Manikandanal. However, the pachyderm could not run fast as it was chained on all four legs. People ran helter-skelter when they saw the elephant running towards Sree Moolasthanam.

There was a huge crowd at Sreemoolasthanam from the morning. Later, the elephant was removed from the Pooram venue.