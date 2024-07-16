Elephant population in Kerala declines

The recent synchronised population estimation exercise undertaken across South Indian states has revealed a considerable fall in Kerala’s elephant count.

The population of elephants has declined from 1920, recorded during a State-level population assessment last year, to 1793, with a density of 0.19 per sq.km.

The Forest department attributed the decline to a “natural variation” caused by elephant migration, which was triggered by extreme climate conditions, including an unusually dry period early this year.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran released the report of the Elephant Population Estimation in Kerala – 2024 here on Tuesday. The population estimation was conducted in the forests of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh from May 23 to 25. The exercise was part of the decisions adopted by the Interstate Coordination Committee comprising Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to mitigate rising human-elephant conflicts in the region.

An elephant reserve (ER)-level analysis indicated largely stable elephant populations in Periyar and Wayanad ERs, while Wayanad and Anamudi ERs recorded significant reductions in population of 29% and 12% respectively.

The estimated populations in various ERs are: Anamudi – 615 (last year – 696), Nilambur – 198 (171), Periyar – 813 (811), and Wayanad – 178 (249).

The stable numbers in Periyar and Nilambur has been attributed to the undulating topography along the interstate borders that restricts frequent movement. Moreover, the Periyar ER is known to offer a better elephant habitat than the bordering forests in Tamil Nadu.

Forest officials maintain the noticeable drop in population in Wayanad has been influenced by the climatic vagaries characterised by extreme dry period followed by late summer rains. Besides, the bordering states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, particularly the adjoining forests of Madumalai, Bandipur and Nagerhole tiger reserves, had received heavy rainfall during the weeks preceding the population estimation.

While stressing the need for conservation and management of elephant population, the report states that the reduction in elephant habitat quality and extreme weather events such as droughts and floods tend to exacerbate human-elephant conflicts. It also points out that the reasons for such conflicts could not be generalised, since every forest division has specific problems.

Nonetheless, the Forest department underscores that the developmental pressure in and around elephant habitats drastically limits the ability of elephants to traverse fragmented landscapes.

“Even well-intentioned measures taken to mitigate conflicts – such as solar power fencing, trench, rail fence, crash guard rope fence and concrete wall – tend to block connectivity. These can isolate populations or prevent movement of elephants to potential habitats even within their home range. Establishing more such preventive measures without ensuring connectivity will only exacerbate human-elephant conflicts,” the report stated.

