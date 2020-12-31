Elephant overpasses mooted over NH 85

KOCHI

31 December 2020 19:02 IST

Corridors in the area have been disrupted due to land use changes

The isolated elephant population of Anayirangal area may soon walk along the road overpasses to cross the NH 85 Munnar-Bodimettu stretch and re-establish contacts with the herds elsewhere.

The Kerala Forest Department has proposed three such facilities, two at Anayirangal and one at Lockhart Gap, to allow the movement of wild animals, especially elephants.

The elephant corridors in the area have been disrupted due to land use changes and blocking of passages. The construction of resorts and the developments taking place along NH stretch have been identified as the major hazards.

The disruptions in the corridors have led to frequent human-elephant conflicts. As many as 23 persons have lost their lives in human-elephant conflicts since 2010. The Forest Department has paid ₹15.6 crore as compensation to the victims in the Munnar division between 2011 and 2019, and a lion share went to the victims from Anayirangal region. Incidents of retaliatory killing of elephants were also reported at Anayirangal, the report pointed out.

The “elephant population at Anayirangal region is gradually becoming disconnected from other habitats” and the area supports around 28 to 32 elephants which are actively breeding. The population is likely to increase further, predicts the report prepared by M.V.G. Kannan, Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar.

The ₹28.64-crore mitigation proposal, said Surendrakumar, which was prepared at the instance of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, had been submitted for approval.

The widening and associated developments along NH 85 has impeded the elephant movements towards Mathikettanshola National Park and further south. There were four major crossings with shortest connection between Anayirangal and Mathikettanshola National Park, it was pointed out.

If two major connections are established across the NH without any disturbances, the elephants can be directed towards these locations through funnelling systems by setting up effective barriers in other areas. Elephant movement can be channelised at these locations either through underpass or overpass with effective sound and visual barriers, the report said.

Once approved, the National Highway Authority of India will undertake the project, said Mr. Kannan.

Creation of artificial ramps to aid elephants cross the roads at places where sharp vertical retaining wall or sharp cuttings were constructed, relocation of settlements in elephant corridors and re-establishment of habitat connectivity have also been suggested.