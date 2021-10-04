Elephant Menace | Participation of local people turns out to be huge support for Rapid Response Team

The Karadka Block Panchayat came up with the Special Task Forces, which included local people, in collaboration with the Forest Department to chase out elephants.

In the wake of an increasing elephant menace in the forest areas of Kasaragod and Kanhangad forest range, the participation of local people is turning out to be a huge support for the Rapid Response Team (RRT), which had been struggling due to staff shortage.

In the recent operation, the Karadka Block Panchayat came up with the Special Task Forces in collaboration with the Forest Department to chase out the elephants. The force included local people. This helped the RRT to successfully chase seven of the nine elephants back into the forest.

The initiative came as a huge blessing for the RRT team, which has been successfully managing the man-elephant conflicts for past several years. Despite short of hand, they manage to have no fatal cases in Kasaragod.

However, there is growing demand to well equip the RRT team and increase the number of personnel. Besides attending the elephant menace, the RRT is forced to take the rescue calls coming across the district

While the team should have at least a deputy ranger, three foresters, four forest guards, six watchers and two drivers, the team has been tirelessly working with just three foresters, two watchers and a driver.

There is hardly any time to rest and the team is always prepared to attend the rescue calls, said forester M. P. Raju, who was part of the RRT during the last two years.

“We have just a handful of crackers and a torch while we chase back the marauding elephants. We are totally ill-equipped, “ he said. Now, due to rain, they are unable to even use these crackers, he added.

Several private lands are in between the 23km forest between Kasaragod and Kanhangad range. People are either cultivating crops and have houses in Kasaragod.

“So when we chase the elephant into the forest from one private area, they end up reaching in another private land on the other side of the forest,” he explained.

Most of the calls are received in the night, as the elephants do not come out during the day, he added.

There are over 24 elephants that cross from the Karnataka forest and splits into two groups after entering Kerala. The people call for help at the same time from two different places, says Jayakumar, another Forestor in the RRT.

He said there are individual elephants, which during masth, leave the pack and venture into private land and create a ruckus.

“How can we go for rescue at several places with such a small team and chase the elephants. So the rescue which begins at night goes on till the next day, without rest and food, “ he said.

However, even after returning back to camp, they have no time to rest, as they get calls for rescue from other places in the day. There are wild pig attacks, rapid increase in the presence of Wild Gaur and rescuing snakes from the houses. For all this there are just three forest officials for the whole district, he added.

Kasaragod forest Ranger T. Soloman Thomas George admitted that without getting additional staff and vehicles, there is a hindrance in carrying out effective rescue operations. The work is also taking a toll on the staff, who are stressed and falling ill. Due to continuous work they were unable to even go on leave, he observed.

He said the large herd of elephants, which cross over the Karnataka forest, started since the natural calamity in 2018. As many people are cultivating crops including Arecanut, coconut and banana plantation adjoining the forest fringes, the elephants have easy accessibility to food and water.

Most of the issues are at Bandadka and Karadka section, which are adjoining the Karnataka forest. The trenches and hanging fences over one kilometre in Puliparamba have helped to prevent the elephants to some extend. However, an alert RRT is needed to chase out the elephants from private land, which somehow manages to overcome these obstacles.

Mr. George said they receive at least 300 applications every year seeking compensation due to man-animal conflict. The majority of them are due to the elephant raiding the cultivation area.

He said the issue has been raised before the Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran, who has assured to increase the staff strength in the RRT and also provide more facilities to the team.