Elephant Manisseeri Raghuram dead

Manisseeri Raghuram, an elephant famous for its magnificent presence during temple festivals in the State, including Thrissur

Pooram, died at Ottapalam on Wednesday.

The elephant was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and foot disease for the past several months. It had last paraded for the

Paramekavu at Thrissur Pooram.

The elephant died at Varikkassery Mana compound on Wednesday afternoon.

Owned by Vadakkoot Haridas, the black tusker with 303 cm height was 53 years old when it died. It was known among elephant lovers for its height, elegance and magnificence.

The elephant had registered its conspicuous presence in such temple festivals as Uthralikavu Pooram, Nenmara Vallangi Vela, Chinakkathoor Pooram and Parkkadi Pooram.

According to its first mahout Parassery Chami, Manisseeri Raghuram was a perfect elephant with all qualities of greatness. It reached Kerala from Assam in 1999. It acted in several movies too.