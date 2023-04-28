Elephant management rules must be adhered to during Thrissur Pooram: experts

April 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thrissur

People of Thrissur are known to be crazy about elephants. Many majestic elephants enjoy fans’ clubs in the district, and elephant lovers get to witness stately pachyderms at the Thrissur Pooram.

However, controlling the gentle giants in the hysteric crowd of pooram is a Herculean task for mahouts and organisers. The scorching sun and long hours of parading make things difficult. Elephant lovers, the public and temple authorities need to take utmost care during Thrissur pooram, say experts.

Captive elephant management rules must be strictly adhered to in order to ensure safety of the public as well as the elephants, says T.P. Sethumadhavan, former director, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

“The increase in atmospheric temperatures and continuous parades add to the stress for elephants. Statistics show that during the post-COVID-19 period, festivals have witnessed a 30%-35% increase in crowds. Appropriate advisories may be issued by regulatory agencies such the Forest and the Animal Husbandry departments and the police for effective management of elephants,” says Mr. Sethumadhavan.

During festival season, elephants may be compelled to stand for hours for ezhunnallippu ceremony in the scorching sun. So they must be given fruits or vegetables, such as cucumber, and lots of water. Wet gunny bags may be put on the floor so that elephants can stand on them. Elephants showing symptoms of pre-musth and post-musth must be avoided during festivals,” he says.

Elephant expert and veterinary doctor P.B. Girisdasan stresses the importance of controlling the crowds.

“As the Thrissur Pooram falls on a Sunday this year, we expect a record crowd. Controlling crowds is a difficult task. Elephant lovers and the public may not attempt to take selfies or photos in front of the elephants. Social distancing should be maintained while witnessing the elephants,” he notes.

A 40-member veterinary doctors’ team has been deployed to assess the fitness of the 100-odd elephants to be paraded during various events of the Thrissur Pooram, says Dr. Giridasan.

However, V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of Heritage Animal Task Force, has alleged that many ailing elephants are in the list of participating elephants for the Thrissur Pooram this year. Some of them are in pre-musth period, he says.

“The temple authorities should make arrangements for providing shade for the elephants while parading during the pooram. Mahouts often deny water to elephants fearing that it may spoil the accoutrements as the elephants may spray water on their bodies. But long hours of parading without water can cause distress to the elephants,” he adds.