Elephant lovers throng jumbo feast venue

Thousands of elephant lovers thronged Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Monday to witness the anayoottu (feast of elephants) conducted by Sree Vadakkunnatha Temple.

More than 50 jumbos lined up for the ceremony. An Astadravya Mahaganapathy Homam was also held as part of the religious ceremonies in connection with first day of the Malayalam Month of Karkidakam.

A huge crowd gathered at the maidan well before the feast began at 9.30 a.m. They jostled to take photos of their favourite elephants.

The elephants were fed rice, ghee and turmeric. They were also offered melon and cucumber.

A strong police force and veterinary experts were present at the venue of the feast.

Tantri Kottambulli Narayanan Namboodiri inaugurated the anayootu by giving rice to elephant Thiruvambadi Lakshmi Kutty.

Cine actor Suresh Gopi also offered rice to the elephants.