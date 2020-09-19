Elephant lovers mourn death of Hastyayurveda expert

Thrissur

19 September 2020 23:55 IST

Elephant lovers in the district have mourned the death of Avaraparambu Maheswaran Namboodirippad, an expert in treatment of elephants. He died at a private hospital at the age of 91 recently.

With his experience in treatment of diseases in elephants for more than half a century, Namboodirippad was part of the medical team of Guruvayur Devaswom for the past three decades. An expert in Hastyayurveda, his medicines for elephant foot disease and eranda kettu (impaction) were very effective. He knew the health condition of each and every elephant in the Anakkotta. Veterinary students used to visit his house for advice.

Also an expert in treatment of snakebite victims, he used to treat people at his house Avanaparambu Mana, Kumbalengad, without taking any money.

Though he was a qualified engineer, he concentrated on treatment of elephants and snakebite victims following the tradition of his father, who was a traditional healer.