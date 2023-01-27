Elephant Lovers Forum raises concern over gunshot wounds on PT-7

January 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Elephant Lovers Forum here has raised concerns about suspected poaching and hunting attempts by the people living in forest fringes in the State.

In a a memorandum sent to the government and the Chief Wildlife Warden, Palakkad District Elephant Lovers Forum president Haridas Machingal said that the finding of gunshot injuries on the body of the recently captured elephant, codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7), was serious and that it should be investigated.

“The Forest department has confirmed as many as 15 pellet wounds on the body of PT-7. Those responsible for it should be brought to book,” said Mr. Haridasan.

He said that the Forest department should enhance its vigil in the wake of the finding of gunshot injuries on the tusker. He also called upon the authorities to check constructions and encroachments on forest fringes. “Enhanced human activities on forest fringes are one of the reasons for the elephant movement into farmlands,” he said.

Meanwhile, forest veterinarians who examined PT-7 said that the wounds were caused by pellets fired from country-made rifles. They said the wounds had been cured. The elephant was hit in the rear as it was suspected to have been shot from behind.

Veterinarians said that there was no need to take out the pellets as they were not life threatening for PT-7, which was renamed Dhoni soon after its capture and confinement on Sunday last.

Dhoni is confined in a kraal at the Dhoni forest camp near here and attempts were on to tame it. The tusker was in musth, a periodic condition in bull or male elephants characterised by aggressive behaviour and accompanied by a huge increase in reproductive hormones.

According to Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, who led a six-dozen forest team that captured the 20-year-old rogue tusker by tranquilizer darting, the ketamine-xylazine anesthetic cocktail could reduce the musth considerably.

However, the elephant turned aggressive on Tuesday and it damaged a part of the kraal by hitting it hard with its tusks and kicking it. Dr. Zachariah said that the tusker escaped from injuries as it hit the kraal hard because the wood they used for the construction was eucalyptus.

“The compressive character of eucalyptus helps in preventing injury to the bull. Had we used teak or some other hardwood, it would certainly have hurt the animal,” he said.