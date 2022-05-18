Elephant kills mahout

Mahout Vinod Kalampadi with elephant Moothakunnam Padmanabhan. | Photo Credit: File photo

May 18, 2022 20:14 IST

An elephant killed its mahout at Manisseri, Ottapalam, on Wednesday.

Vinod Kalampadi, 30, from Pathiripala, the main mahout of elephant Moothakunnam Padmanabhan from Kodungalloor, was attacked by the tusker while giving it medicines in the morning.

The elephant whacked Vinod with its tusks. Although he was rushed to a hospital, he died soon owing to internal hemorrhage.

The elephant had a wound on its leg and it was being treated. Vinod has been the mahout of Padmanabhan for over three years.