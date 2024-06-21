GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant kills mahout, Forest dept. files case against safari centre in Kerala

A stop memo has been issued to the illegal safari centre. The elephant was not registered under the Animal Welfare Board of India as is mandated by law

Published - June 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant safari centre at Kallar, near Adimaly, in Idukki where a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant.

The elephant safari centre at Kallar, near Adimaly, in Idukki where a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department filed a case against an illegal elephant safari centre in Idukki and issued a stop memo after a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant there on Thursday. According to officials, Neeleswaram resident Balakrishnan, 62, was killed by a cow elephant at Kerala Farm, a private elephant safari centre at Kallar, near Adimaly, in Idukki around 6.30 p.m.

Officials said the elephant trampled Balakrishnan, the second mahout, while he was waiting near the animal to take tourists on safari. The tourists narrowly escaped the attack. The mahout’s body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.

Both the elephants at the centre are not registered under the Animal Welfare Board of India, which is mandatory if the animals are to be used for entertainment purposes. “The owner has been asked to shift the animal to Kottayam, where it is registered under the Forest department,” said Idukki Social Forestry Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vipindas P.K.

Only four registered

According to sources, 35 elephants are being used in Idukki’s eight elephant safari centres. “Only four of them are registered under the animal welfare board. This elephant had tried to attack the mahout many times earlier too,” said the source.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George said the district administration would not allow illegal elephant safari centres to function. “The Forest department will conduct routine inspections and take strict action against such centres,” said the Collector. She requested the public to alert officials upon noticing such illegal centres in Idukki.

‘Onus on officials’

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), demanded action against the Collector and other officials for not preventing the mushrooming of illegal elephant safari centres in Idukki. “As per a High Court order, elephants must be registered under the animal welfare board for them to be used in safari centres or other entertainment venues. But most centres do not abide by the order,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.