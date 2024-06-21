Elephant kills mahout, Forest dept. files case against safari centre in Kerala

The Forest department filed a case against an illegal elephant safari centre in Idukki and issued a stop memo after a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant there on Thursday. According to officials, Neeleswaram resident Balakrishnan, 62, was killed by a cow elephant at Kerala Farm, a private elephant safari centre at Kallar, near Adimaly, in Idukki around 6.30 p.m.

Officials said the elephant trampled Balakrishnan, the second mahout, while he was waiting near the animal to take tourists on safari. The tourists narrowly escaped the attack. The mahout’s body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.

Both the elephants at the centre are not registered under the Animal Welfare Board of India, which is mandatory if the animals are to be used for entertainment purposes. “The owner has been asked to shift the animal to Kottayam, where it is registered under the Forest department,” said Idukki Social Forestry Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vipindas P.K.

Only four registered

According to sources, 35 elephants are being used in Idukki’s eight elephant safari centres. “Only four of them are registered under the animal welfare board. This elephant had tried to attack the mahout many times earlier too,” said the source.

Idukki Collector Sheeba George said the district administration would not allow illegal elephant safari centres to function. “The Forest department will conduct routine inspections and take strict action against such centres,” said the Collector. She requested the public to alert officials upon noticing such illegal centres in Idukki.

‘Onus on officials’

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), demanded action against the Collector and other officials for not preventing the mushrooming of illegal elephant safari centres in Idukki. “As per a High Court order, elephants must be registered under the animal welfare board for them to be used in safari centres or other entertainment venues. But most centres do not abide by the order,” said Mr. Jayachandran.