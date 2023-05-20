ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant in chains attacked by wild herd

May 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Single-tusked elephant named Mahadevan in chains at Edakkurissi, near Mannarkkad, after it was attacked by a wild elephant herd on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A chained elephant suffered injuries in an attack by a herd of wild elephants at Edakkurissi, near Mannarkkad, on Saturday. The attack took place around 12.30 a.m. during a routine raid by a herd led by a rogue bull locally named Chullikompan.

The 44-year-old elephant in chains named Mahadevan owned by Mukkam Subair was brought to Edakurissi for loading timber. The single-tusked domesticated elephant was chained to a coconut tree near Siruvani Kavala, Edakkurissi.

It suffered wounds on its right leg and a fracture on a hind leg. The attack weakened the tusker so much so that it could not walk at all.

Mahouts Jose, Shoukath and Manu said that the wild herd had come by the side of Thampuran Chola, and they charged at Mahadevan on seeing it in chains. The attack was sudden and merciless. Mahadevan cried in pain and tried hard to break the chain, leaving deep marks on its legs as well as the coconut tree.

The wild herd was driven away with the help of forest officials and the police.

Local residents said that there were persistent raids by wild elephant herds at Poozhikkunnu, Kurinjipadam, and Puthukkad areas in the last two weeks. The tusker leading the herd had attacked a man named Sanju Mathew at Meenvallam last month. Although Mr. Mathew was hurled by the elephant, he survived with injuries.

