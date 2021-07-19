Kerala

Elephant herd with disabled calf camps at estate

Leisurely days: An elephant herd moves on a road in the Palappilly estate area in Thrissur.  

A herd of elephants has been camping in the Chimmini and Palappilly estates in Thrissur district for the last two weeks with a disabled calf.

The calf is disabled by birth, section forest officer P.M. Seena said in a report to the Chalakudy Divisional Forest Officer.

The herd is camping in the area since the calf is unable to walk for long. Lush grass on both sides of the road and availability of sufficient water are incentives for the herd to stay in the human inhabited area.

Rubber trees cut

Elephants started straying into human habitations from the forest after the rubber trees in the estates in Palappilly and Chimmini were slaughtered for replanting. A large number of visitors have been coming to the site to see the elephants and to take photos, ignoring forest officials’ warning.

According to forest officials, seven elephant calves were born in Palappilly and Chimmini in the past six months. A two-month-old calf too is part of the herd.


