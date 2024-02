February 06, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

An elephant found sick at Kunchiyarpathy near Mangalam dam on Monday died on Tuesday morning.

Although the Forest officials offered treatment for the elephant, it could not be rescued. The she-elephant appeared 60 years old. Forest officials presumed that it was a natural death. A team of veterinarians led by forest veterinary officer David Abraham conducted a necropsy.