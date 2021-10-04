Kerala

Elephant feast marks Wildlife Week celebrations

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary Warden S. Narendra Babu feeding an elephant of the Muthanga elephants camp on Monday as part of Wildlife Week celebrations.   | Photo Credit: Sepcial Arrangement

Officials of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday organised a feast for elephants at the Muthanga elephant camp to mark the Wildlife Week celebrations.

The officials fed 11 elephants of the camp. The elephants were given coconut, sugar cane, maize, papaya, pineapple, apple, bananas and cucumber, apart from their daily ration of wheat and ragi with jaggery, on the occasion.

Senior officials of the department, including Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife), northern region, K.V. Uthaman and Warden S. Narendra Babu, attended the programme.

Roopesh, Range Forest Officer, Muthanga elephant camp, supervised the programme.

A painting camp titled ‘Big canvas’ will be organised at Swathantra Maidan at Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday.

A slogan competition for tourists will be held at the ecotourism centre at Tholpetty from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and a 14-km walkathon titled ‘ Vanayanam’ will be held from Sulthan Bathery to Muthanga at 8 a.m. on Friday as part of the celebrations.


Comments
