Elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar to open Thrissur Pooram

April 14, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran will not attend the Vilambaram ritual 

The Hindu Bureau

Elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar will open the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple to kick off Thrissur Pooram this year. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cochin Devaswom Board and representatives of participating pooram committees on Friday.

The festivities of Thrissur Pooram will kick start with Vilambaram ritual. Ernakulam Sivakumar, which carries the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy, will open the pooram festivities. The meeting also decided to increase the financial aid for participating temples. In all, 10 temples will participate in the Thrissur Pooram.

There was a demand from pooram lovers to parade legendary elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran for the vilambaram ritual. However, the meeting rejected the demand. The elephant, allegedly blind in one eye, turned unruly during some of the festivals held recently.

Of late, the vilambaram started attracting huge crowds due to the presence of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, which enjoys a fans club. People from afar used to reach Thrissur just to catch a glimpse of the elephant.

