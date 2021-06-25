Elephant electrocuted as power line snaps

An elephant was electrocuted at VRT Kava near Mangalam dam in Palakkad district on Friday afternoon.

Forest officials said that the tragedy took place around 3 p.m. when a power line snapped and fell on the elephant at a private land.

The female elephant appeared to be eight years old. A forest veterinary surgeon will conduct a necropsy on Saturday morning. The

carcass will be buried in the forest.

Meanwhile, a group of local people protested against the forest authorities’ plans to bury the elephant near a stream. They complained

that the burial would dirty the water in the stream. Forest officials said that they would bury the elephant in a safe place.