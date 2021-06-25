Kerala

Elephant electrocuted as power line snaps

The electrocuted elephant at VRT Kava near Mangalam dam in Palakkad district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An elephant was electrocuted at VRT Kava near Mangalam dam in Palakkad district on Friday afternoon.

Forest officials said that the tragedy took place around 3 p.m. when a power line snapped and fell on the elephant at a private land.

The female elephant appeared to be eight years old. A forest veterinary surgeon will conduct a necropsy on Saturday morning. The

carcass will be buried in the forest.

Meanwhile, a group of local people protested against the forest authorities’ plans to bury the elephant near a stream. They complained

that the burial would dirty the water in the stream. Forest officials said that they would bury the elephant in a safe place.


