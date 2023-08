August 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

Department of Animal Husbandry and the Indian Veterinary Association will jointly organise World Elephant Day celebration on August 12 at Puthankulam elephant sanctuary.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the programme and G.S. Jayalal, MLA, will deliver the introductory speech. Ana neerattu (elephant bath), anayootu (feeding of the elephants), and seminars will be held in connection with the event.