Elephant census in Kerala forests from April 16, says Saseendran

April 06, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A four-day elephant census will be held in the State’s forests from April 16, Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said.

He was opening Vanasouhrida Sadassu, an interactive session to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front government, at Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

Complaints and suggestions were received from local residents and people’s representatives, who stay close to forests, at the event. Mr. Saseendran said a similar exercise would be carried out in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu forests as well during the period.

He added that discussions would be held with the Department of Local Self-Governments on the remuneration to be given to those with gun licence to kill wild boars. The Minister directed heads of local bodies and forest range officers to activate the functioning of forest conservation committees.

Mr. Saseendran pointed out that the appointment of 500 people from the Scheduled Tribe community, who are familiar with forest areas in the State, as beat forest officers was a step in the right direction.

C. Abdul Latheef, Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer, said a report had been submitted to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for constructing a 12-metre-long fence in the Thamarassery forest range. Steps are being taken against those who dump waste along the Thamarassery Ghat Road. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil was present.

A similar interactive session was held at Perambra as well. Mr. Saseendran said the government had brought in an amendment to the existing law to protect those who possessed land up to 50 cents before 1971 near forest areas from declaring their property as reserved forest. However, some sections were trying to persuade people against the government. That was evident in the buffer zone issue and the attack of wild elephants in Chinnakkanal in Idukki, he added.

