Elephant census begins today

Published - May 22, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,300 Forest officials and watchers will begin a three- day elephant census in the four elephant reserves in Kerala on Thursday as part of a synchronised elephant population estimation study in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Wildlife warden D.Jayaprasad said Forest officials and watchers who had received training would fan out across 610 sample blocks in the Anamudy, Nilambur, Periyar and Wayanad elephant reserves for the census. On the first day, the officials will conduct block sampling by patrolling the blocks and recording the data on elephants observed directly. This will be followed by dung count and waterhole/ open area count on the second and third day.

A pressnote quoting Mr.Jayaprasad said the draft report on the census would be submitted on June 23 and final report on July 9.

Led by an inter-State coordination committee, the elephant census is aimed at formulating an elephant management plan for the southern States and addressing the human- animal conflict caused by frequent intrusion of elephants into populated areas in the forest fringes.

