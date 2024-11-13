Elephant, calf found dead at Thenkara

A 16-year-old elephant and her three-month-old calf were found dead at Mezhukumpara, Thenkara, near Mannarkkad on Tuesday. They were found trapped between two granite rocks on a private land within Mannarkkad forest station limits.

The carcasses were two days old, said forest officials. They suspected that the mother elephant got fatally caught between the rocks while trying to save her calf.

The carcasses will be buried after a post-mortem on Wednesday.