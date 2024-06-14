ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant calf found dead at Chinnakkanal

Published - June 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi inspecting the carcass of a wild elephant calf at Chinnakkkanal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A male wild elephant calf aged around four years was found dead at Chinnakkanal under the Devikulam Forest Range in Idukki. Forest officials said the carcass was found at Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, on Thursday.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said it was suspected that the calf was killed by a tusker. The body was over a day old. “The wild tusker Chakkakompan is in musth and it might have accidentally attacked the calf, resulting in its death,” he said.

“Normally, calves move with the mother elephant and the herd. In this case, the calf might have got separated from the herd and accidentally met the tusker,” said a forest officer.

However, M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals demanded an investigation into the death of the elephant calf.

“There is no chance of a tusker attacking the calf. The carcass may be over five days old and the calf’s footpad was found separated. Besides no gore wounds were visible on the carcass,” he said.

“Only a MoEF-level probe can reveal the real reason for the death. The number of wild elephants is decreasing in Chinnakkanal,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

