GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant calf found dead at Chinnakkanal

Published - June 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi inspecting the carcass of a wild elephant calf at Chinnakkkanal.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi inspecting the carcass of a wild elephant calf at Chinnakkkanal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A male wild elephant calf aged around four years was found dead at Chinnakkanal under the Devikulam Forest Range in Idukki. Forest officials said the carcass was found at Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, on Thursday.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said it was suspected that the calf was killed by a tusker. The body was over a day old. “The wild tusker Chakkakompan is in musth and it might have accidentally attacked the calf, resulting in its death,” he said.

“Normally, calves move with the mother elephant and the herd. In this case, the calf might have got separated from the herd and accidentally met the tusker,” said a forest officer.

However, M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals demanded an investigation into the death of the elephant calf.

“There is no chance of a tusker attacking the calf. The carcass may be over five days old and the calf’s footpad was found separated. Besides no gore wounds were visible on the carcass,” he said.

“Only a MoEF-level probe can reveal the real reason for the death. The number of wild elephants is decreasing in Chinnakkanal,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.