June 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

An elephant calf that strayed into a tribal hamlet at Pudur panchayat in Attappady died on Tuesday night. The calf, presumably one year old, was left at Pudur by its mother about two weeks ago.

Forest officials took care of the calf by giving it food and treatment. However, it died on Tuesday night. Veterinarians who examined the carcass said that infection to internal organs had proved fatal for the elephant calf.

