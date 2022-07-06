Elephant birth blocks road in Idukki

Herd blocked the road passing through Marayur area

An elephant gives birth in the middle of a road near the Marayur area in Idukki district on Tuesday morning.

A road connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala and passing through the Marayur area in the high range district of Idukki was blocked for around an hour on Tuesday morning as a result of an elephant giving birth in the middle of the road.

As the mother was giving birth, her herd blocked the road and prevented vehicular movement from both ends for an hour, a senior officer of the Forest department said.

The herd moved away only after the newborn calf and its mother walked away into the nearby forest, the officer said.

Visuals of the birth in the middle of the road have gone viral..

The officer also said that this was not a one of a kind incident and such things often happen in and around forest areas. PTI