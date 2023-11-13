Elephant ban in Kalpathy leads to controversy

November 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The decision of the district monitoring committee to proscribe the use of elephants during the Kalpathy car fest has evoked a controversy with all the four temple committees and thousands of devotees objecting to the decision.

Although the four major chariots of Sri Visalakshi Sameta Viswanatha Swami Temple, Manthakkara Sri Maha Ganapati Temple, Chathapuram Sri Prasanna Maha Ganapti Temple and Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple are pulled by devotees along the streets of Kalpathy and New Kalpathy, only two of them are usually assisted by elephants.

Temple authorities insist that elephants were traditionally being used to push the two giant chariots of Viswanatha Swami Temple and Chathapuram Sri Prasanna Maha Ganapati Temple only at street corners. The other two chariots do not have to negotiate street corners.

K.S. Krishna, convener of the joint organising committee of the four temples, said that elephants were being used scientifically and with a practical sense.

He said the chariots were primarily being pulled by hundreds of devotees. “We never use elephants for pulling the chariot. Devotees would never share that prerogative with elephants,” said Mr. Krishna.

He said that elephants were used minimally. “Elephants could be used to give a supportive push from behind for only two of the chariots at some difficult curves,” he said.

According to C.V. Murali, Chathapuram Sri Prasanna Maha Ganapti Temple secretary, elephants were being used traditionally for practical reasons during the Kalpathy festival. He said a controversy has erupted unnecessarily, and that people were misguided that elephants were being used to pull the chariots.

“Elephants never pull the chariots. Their use is a must to help the chariots negotiate the narrow corners and curves. Elephants are used only from behind, and that too minimally,” said Mr. Murali, adding that without elephants, the movement of the two chariots would be difficult especially at street corners.

A final decision on the use of elephants during the chariot movements is expected in a day. Neither the festival organisers nor the district administration are in a mood to take a confrontationist line. The Malabar Devaswom Board has joined the issue supporting the festival organisers. But the elephant lovers are adamant against the use of pachyderms.

