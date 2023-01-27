Elephant attacks: report may recommend capture of animals

January 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

With people continuing their agitation against wild elephant attacks in Santhanpara and Poopara panchayats near Munnar, the Forest department is working hard to find a solution.

Sources said 43 people had been killed in wild elephant attacks in the Munnar Wildlife Division since 2010. Elephant monitoring team member Sakthivel was the latest victim. He was trampled to death by a herd at Panniyar estate on Wednesday morning.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Arun R.S. said he would be submitting a report to the government about the issue in the Chinnakkanal region. “The report will contain all issues, including people’s demand about capturing rogue tuskers Arikompan and Chakkakompan immediately,” said Mr. Arun.

Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said the 13 wards under the panchayat were reeling from wild elephant attacks. “The panchayat will submit a letter to the government demanding immediate capture of three rogue tuskers Arikompan, Chakkakompan, and Chullikompan,” said Ms. Baby.

“The Forest department should provide compensation for farmlands destroyed by elephants and construct new homes in place of the ones destroyed by animals,” said Ms .Baby.

Meanwhile, Arikompan once again attacked and destroyed a ration shop at Panniyar under Santhanpara panchayat on Friday morning. The ration shop owner had recently shifted goods to another building in view of the threat from the elephant.

In another incident, Chakkakompan attacked a house at BL Ram in Chinnakkanal panchayat on Friday morning. House owner Kunnath Benny and his wife, Molly, had a narrow escape. Mr. Benny said the tusker attacked the house and a small tea shop around 1.30 a.m. . Mr. Benny, who was injured, was admitted to the Rajakumari primary health centre.

Demanding a permanent solution to the wild elephant attacks, the joint action council blockaded the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, near Bodimettu, for two hours.

Munnar Assistant Conservator of forests Shantri Tom said the department would deploy a Rapid Response Team (RRT) at BL Ram. “A solar fence will be erected near the ration shop and the damaged home will be reconstructed,” he said.

“A report will be submitted to the CCF about the elephant-related issues in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, a wild elephant herd was camping at a cardamom plantation and an RRT team was trying them push back into the forest.