Elephant attack: Protesters block highway in Kerala’s Wayanad with victim’s body, demand justice for deceased

Tensions prevailed at Kallur in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 17 morning after residents in the area blocked the busy Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766 with the body of a man killed in an elephant attack. Raju, son of Vasu of Marodu tribal settlement at Kallumukku, was killed following the elephant attack on July 14 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters raised a slew of demands, including a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Raju was injured seriously in the elephant attack Sunday night while he was returning home after work on his paddy field. Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, he succumbed to the injuries on July 16 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other demands raised by the protesters include providing a permanent government job to the next of kin of the deceased and bearing the medical care expenses of Biju, Vasu’s brother who had been bedridden after an elephant attack around five years ago.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu visited the house of the deceased on July 17 morning and consoled the bereaved family. Mr. Kelu later held a discussion with the leaders spearheading the protest and assured that the demands would be considered after an all-party meeting.

As many as 10 persons had been killed in wildlife attacks in Wayanad district in 18 months. In 2024 so far, five persons have been killed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.