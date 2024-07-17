GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant attack: Protesters block highway in Kerala’s Wayanad with victim’s body, demand justice for deceased

Minister holds discussion with leaders spearheading the protest and assures that demands will be considered after all-party meeting

Updated - July 17, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 12:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Kallur in Wayanad district of Kerala blocking the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766 on July 17 with the body of a man who was killed in an elephant attack.

Residents of Kallur in Wayanad district of Kerala blocking the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766 on July 17 with the body of a man who was killed in an elephant attack. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tensions prevailed at Kallur in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 17 morning after residents in the area blocked the busy Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766 with the body of a man killed in an elephant attack. Raju, son of Vasu of Marodu tribal settlement at Kallumukku, was killed following the elephant attack on July 14 night.

The protesters raised a slew of demands, including a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Elephant population in Kerala declines

Raju was injured seriously in the elephant attack on Sunday night while he was returning home after work on his paddy field. Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, he succumbed to the injuries on July 16 evening.

The other demands raised by the protesters include providing a permanent government job to the next of kin of the deceased and bearing the medical care expenses of Biju, Vasu’s brother who had been bedridden after an elephant attack around five years ago.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu visited the house of the deceased on July 17 morning and consoled the bereaved family. Mr. Kelu later held a discussion with the leaders spearheading the protest and assured that the demands would be considered after an all-party meeting.

As many as 10 persons had been killed in wildlife attacks in Wayanad district in 18 months. In 2024 so far, five persons have been killed.

